Vigil held to honor radio DJ killed in hit-and-run
A memorial vigil was held Tuesday for a beloved Spanish radio DJ who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in East New York. DJ Jean Guerrero, who is also known as DJ Jinx Paul on La Mega 97.9 FM, was hit by a car after what coworkers say was a performance inside a Brooklyn nightclub early Monday morning.
