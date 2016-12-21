US parents accept children's transgender identity by age three
There are 4 comments on the Stuff.co.nz story from Friday, titled US parents accept children's transgender identity by age three. In it, Stuff.co.nz reports that:
Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at birth, was upset "because everyone thinks I'm a girl," but he said he was really a boy.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
|
#1 Friday
15 minutes of fame. Poof!
|
#2 Friday
Could we expect anything less from liberal reprobate minds? Why they want to call themselves progressives when their actions are actually regressive is a question for the ages.
|
#3 Friday
Only in the libtard world.
|
#4 Yesterday
Weird kid influenced by the aids and rainbows agenda.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,889
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 min
|jimi-yank
|334,659
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|7 min
|jimi-yank
|13,448
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|30 min
|jimi-yank
|5,917
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|56 min
|Jennifer
|564
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,693
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|312,900
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 hr
|Maude
|447
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC