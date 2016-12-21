Two Brazilian firms hit with record $3.5 billion in global fines for foreign bribery case
Two major Brazilian companies were hit with a record $3.5 billion in criminal fines Wednesday in what authorities say is the largest foreign bribery case in history. The fines, announced by the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, N.Y., resolve charges that were levied in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland against Odebrecht, a global construction company and Braskem, a Brazilian petrochemical firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|10 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|444
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|28 min
|Sapience
|12,941
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Jennifer
|558
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,657
|How About That KARL PALOMINO .. Hey ?!
|2 hr
|Nonlib
|4
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,446
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC