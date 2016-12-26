Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge
There are 18 comments on the Fox News story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge. In it, Fox News reports that:
If President-elect Donald Trump wanted to show he planned to obliterate President Barack Obama's approach to Israel, he may have found his man to deliver that message in David Friedman, his pick for U.S. ambassador. The bankruptcy lawyer and son of an Orthodox rabbi is everything Obama is not: a fervent supporter of Israeli settlements, opponent of Palestinian statehood and unrelenting defender of Israel's government.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Of all the mazel for Bibi and Israel a great pick. Take that Obama you failed president and Jew hater.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
This is more proof that the election of Trump was a gift, a miracle from God.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
154,810
Paris
|
#3 7 hrs ago
When you pick experts to do a job, you expect it to be a great job. Not mediocre.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Amen!
|
#5 7 hrs ago
Things are changing and the edge is going to get a little less sharp for those who want to knife Israel.
Mr Trump has said he is and will be a friend to Israel and it is what it is.
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Israel is a step from being totally isolated from the global industrial nations as a consequence for their 50 years of inhumane relations with the Palestinian people.
Had any one of you defending the lawlessness of Israel had neighbors building an addition to their home that encompass your front lawns without the local government halting the construction you would respond in the same manner in hopes of reclaiming your property rights
|
#7 6 hrs ago
And how much camel piss do you actually drink?
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Get real man.
Even in the United States If the government has need of your property they can take it if they give just compensation for it.
The Palestinian people should cooperate with their neighboring government if they want what's best for them.
What would you expect if your neighbor who had property next to you was constantly being attacked by people on your side of the fence?
Good fences sometimes make good neighbors.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
154,810
Paris
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Well her camel Clyde did have two humps, but now only has one. She done sucked one dry.
|
#10 5 hrs ago
Just because someone has a different religion, doesn't make it right to take their property. I understand Israel and their supporters think they have God on their side. But, so do the Palestineans.
|
#11 5 hrs ago
Perhaps if Israels neighbors would quit lobbing rockets, sending suicide bombers, Israel might be a little more willing to talk.
Oh the children! Oh the children! Israeli children are dying also. It is NOT entirely a one way street.
|
#12 5 hrs ago
Israel has Muslim neighbors living within Israel. Israel only gets excited with them when they attempt to, or kill Israeli's.
In America, we tend to get excited, and deal with people in this nation that kill Americans. Why can not Israel exist? Why do some Muslims not recognize Israel's right to exist, and want to kill them all?
Perhaps we have news, fake news, slanted against Israel.
|
#13 5 hrs ago
They want to kill everyone.
|
#14 4 hrs ago
Why are they down on Israel.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
154,810
Paris
|
#16 4 hrs ago
They have given some of their property back in the past and the Palestinians thanked them by launching missiles into Israel. They don't need to help terrorist kill their own people.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
154,810
Paris
|
#17 3 hrs ago
Because starting with Egypt, Israel has kicked everyone's ass that has tried to invade them or attack them.
|
#18 3 hrs ago
Your little analogy is missing the part where the neighbors are responding to your feeble attempts to invade and destroy them, in addition there should be some mention of the neighbors being bombed, stabbed and run over with cars coming from your yard........
|
#23 13 min ago
Palestinians destroying Israel? That's a good one you're f-ing moron!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|11 min
|jimi-yank
|5,928
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 min
|cpeter1313
|312,915
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|isnapnudesx
|577
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|De Oppresso Liber
|20,265
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|De Oppresso Liber
|490
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,469
|Is It Real or a Toy? (Jun '06)
|2 hr
|Miami Paramedic
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC