Troy Ave in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Brooklyn
Rapper Troy Ave was shot in Brooklyn on Christmas night, according to both the NYPD and his attorney. The Brooklyn-born MC was reportedly shot in the arm and was grazed in the head by a bullet, and is in stable condition.
