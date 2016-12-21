Three Remain Hospitalized Following C...

Three Remain Hospitalized Following Christmas Day Shooting In Westchester

Read more: The Bronxville Daily Voice

Mount Vernon remains in a state of shock following a Christmas Day shooting that left club owner O'Neal Bandoo dead and five others injured. On Monday, " career " criminal Errol Hillary, 39, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge after he took out a gun and opened fire at the Mansion on North 3rd Avenue as it was clearing out for the night following last call.

