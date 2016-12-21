Three Remain Hospitalized Following Christmas Day Shooting In Westchester
Mount Vernon remains in a state of shock following a Christmas Day shooting that left club owner O'Neal Bandoo dead and five others injured. On Monday, " career " criminal Errol Hillary, 39, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge after he took out a gun and opened fire at the Mansion on North 3rd Avenue as it was clearing out for the night following last call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bronxville Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Jane
|312,928
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,604
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|4 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|38
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|ummm
|582
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 hr
|2 dogs
|519
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,704
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|5 hr
|Davie
|76
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC