The Jewish Uber Driver Who Sailed Through 236 Green Lights in a Row
Uber driver Noah Forman sailed through more than 200 consecutive green lights during a late-night Manhattan cruise in early December, setting what could be a new record. He posted a video of the joyride online: Forman, 36, started driving a yellow cab in 2006 and switched to Uber this year.
