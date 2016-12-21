The Death of the Shift Drink, Restaurateurs Busted for Bribery, and More
Bush explains: "The shift drink was taken advantage of one too many times and I couldn't keep an eye on every place....After I found a bartender passed out in front of one of my bars with his keys still in the front door, well, shift drinks for the staff was over immediately." - Tribeca empire builder Matt Abramcyk hopes to open his new restaurant in the old Super Linda space at 109 W. Broadway this summer.
