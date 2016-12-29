Suspected thief surrenders after swip...

Suspected thief surrenders after swiping Torah scrolls :0

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A fugitive Torah thief from Brooklyn finally turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning after more than a month on the run, The Post has learned. Benjamin had slipped into the facility after a boy who had been studying there walked out and assumed he was a worshipper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lets have a mall brawl 20 min Minnie Appolis Dr... 12
HILLARY will be THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Dec '14) 24 min Interesting Times 13,904
RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON ! 26 min Donald Jailbird T... 39
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 26 min Paul Yanks 42,170
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 28 min John-K 313,016
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 30 min Paul Yanks 6,033
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 33 min NEMO NOT WELSH 633
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 8 hr Billy 590
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC