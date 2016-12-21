Suspect accused in fatal hit-and-run of Spanish radio DJ turns self in to police
The suspect accused in the fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn that took the life of a popular Spanish radio DJ has turned himself over to police Friday, the NYPD has confirmed. Kevin Ozoria, 27 of New York is facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence, police say.
