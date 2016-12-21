S.I. man sentenced to prison in 2012 Pa. shooting; defendant had been shot himself 2 days earlier

A Staten Island man, who shot a victim outside a Pennsylvania bar two days after being shot himself in a melee, will spend up to 42 months behind bars after pleading guilty this week to aggravated assault, according to a published report on timesleader.com. Sean James McPhail, 30, pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to the charges stemming from a July 30, 2012 shooting in Wilkes-Barre, the report said.

