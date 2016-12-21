Record number of tourists flocked to New York City this year
More than 60 million tourists visited New York in 2016, the most ever, attracted by the Statue of Liberty, the 9/11 Memorial, Broadway shows and four-star restaurants. The number of tourists from across the United States and around the world exceeded forecasts, city tourism officials said on Monday, and topped last year's record by 1.8 million.
