Rapper Troy Ave survives Brooklyn shooting on Christmas

Rapper Troy Ave, who's accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old Brooklyn performer, whose real name is Roland Collins, was sitting in a car on E. 91st St. and Linden Blvd. in East Flatbush at about 4:20 p.m., when an attacker came up to him and opened fire, sources said.

