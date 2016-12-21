Raging blaze burns a dozen storefronts; 3 firefighters hurt
A fire has raged through more than a dozen storefronts on a block in New York City, injuring three firefighters. The Fire Department of New York says about 180 firefighters were called to the blaze Friday night in the Kew Gardens neighborhood in Queens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 min
|Paris
|665
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|24 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,942
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|39 min
|The Don
|6,040
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,622
|Trummpp
|1 hr
|Harry Balls
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Trump Tower Anytime
|97
|AMERICA CRIES OUT for HELP !
|1 hr
|Miami Heralds Doom
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Susanm
|313,047
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Billy
|590
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC