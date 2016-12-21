Politics | Horowitz: In Trump Era, It will be Up to Cities & States to Lead Way on Climate Change

President-elect Trump's selection of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a climate change denier, to head the EPA is a wake-up call for those who were holding out hope that Mr. Trump's skepticism that climate change was a real problem and his cavalier dismissals of the need for action in this area during the campaign was just rhetoric. If there was ever any real belief that Donald Trump was a secret tree-hugger or that his daughter Ivanka's professed interest in climate change was going to drive policy, those slender reeds of hope should now be extinguished.

