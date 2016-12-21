Parents of Girls Killed by Radiator in City Shelter Site Still Want Answers
The parents of the two girls killed by a broken radiator in a city shelter site in the South Bronx are still searching for answers in their daughters' deaths and have asked their lawyer to investigate what happened. Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi , who is now representing the Ambrose family, said the parents of 1-year-old Scylee Vayoh Ambrose and 2-year-old Ibanez Ambrose have asked his firm to investigate how their girls died, but they have not yet decided whether to file a lawsuit against the city.
