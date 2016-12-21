Orthodox Man Pelted With Ice, Called 'South Side Jew' in Brooklyn Attack
An Orthodox man walking to his car in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn was on the receiving end of New York's post-election hate crime wave, as teens pelted him with ice and shouted at "South Side Jew" at him. "Two kids, they [were] yelling 'South Side Jew,'" the unidentified victim, who said the episode on the cross of South Fifth and Rodney Streets, told DNAInfo.
