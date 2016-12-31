Officials Investigating Cause of 5-Al...

Officials Investigating Cause of 5-Alarm Fire in Queens That Destroyed 14 Businesses

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in Queens they say destroyed more than a dozen businesses Friday night. Nearly 200 firefighters spent about six hours bringing the flames under control around 6:30 p.m. on Vleigh Place between 77th Road and 78th Ave. in Kew Gardens Hills.

