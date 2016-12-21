NYPD suspends cop who posted Snapchat of handcuffed family
Waking up with a gun to her face, handcuffed along with her family and having the incident posted on Snapchat, was not how Kimberly Santiago expected to start her morning last Thursday. Santiago, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, claimed police broke into her mother's third floor apartment in Brownsville at 6:30am, forced her and six other family members out of bed while pointing guns at them, and placed them in handcuffs in the living room.
