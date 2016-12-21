NYPD suspends cop who let prisoner es...

NYPD suspends cop who let prisoner escape while talking on cell

10 hrs ago

The NYPD says it has suspended Officer Albert Belcher for letting a prisoner escape Downtown while talking on his cell phone. A Manhattan cop was talking on his cellphone for four minutes while the prisoner he was supposed to be guarding escaped a medical exam room, police sources said Friday.

