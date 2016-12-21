NYPD suspends cop who let prisoner escape while talking on cell
The NYPD says it has suspended Officer Albert Belcher for letting a prisoner escape Downtown while talking on his cell phone. A Manhattan cop was talking on his cellphone for four minutes while the prisoner he was supposed to be guarding escaped a medical exam room, police sources said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 min
|John-K
|313,037
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|36 min
|Paris
|643
|Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive ...
|1 hr
|16 teen shots
|22
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,935
|Is It Real or a Toy? (Jun '06)
|2 hr
|Charm3950
|3
|HILLARY will be THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Obama could have WON
|13,905
|Lets have a mall brawl
|3 hr
|Obama could have WON
|13
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|4 hr
|jimi-yank
|6,037
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC