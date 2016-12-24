NYPD Looking for Man They Say Attacke...

NYPD Looking for Man They Say Attacked Another Man for His iPhone in Brooklyn

The man, seen above, confronted another man near Porter and Flushing Avenues in Williamsburg at about 4 a.m. last Sunday, according to the city police department. Investigators said he then punched and kicked the 22-year-old multiple times near the head and ran off with his iPhone.

