NYPD Looking for Man They Say Attacked Another Man for His iPhone in Brooklyn
The man, seen above, confronted another man near Porter and Flushing Avenues in Williamsburg at about 4 a.m. last Sunday, according to the city police department. Investigators said he then punched and kicked the 22-year-old multiple times near the head and ran off with his iPhone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|35 min
|Maude
|500
|George Micheal
|45 min
|Five Seven
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|312,909
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|1 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|11
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,607
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Jennifer
|574
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|12,948
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC