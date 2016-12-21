NYC police looking for man who stabbe...

NYC police looking for man who stabbed tourist in head

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Police in New York City are seeking the public's help in finding a man who randomly stabbed an out-of-state tourist in the back of the head with a steak knife this past weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup , Washington, was in Manhattan after surprising his girlfriend with a marriage proposal when he was stabbed around 1:40 a.m. Sunday near Madison Avenue and East 46th Street.

