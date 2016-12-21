NYC man busted in alleged $40G heist from six Queens stores
Hector Rodriguez, 38, of Staten Island faces up to seven years behind bars after allegedly stealing more than $40,000 of merchandise and cash from six stores in Queens. A burglar who cut holes into six Queens stores to steal smokes, lottery tickets and cash was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury, authorities announced.
