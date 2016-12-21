NYC man busted in alleged $40G heist ...

NYC man busted in alleged $40G heist from six Queens stores

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Hector Rodriguez, 38, of Staten Island faces up to seven years behind bars after allegedly stealing more than $40,000 of merchandise and cash from six stores in Queens. A burglar who cut holes into six Queens stores to steal smokes, lottery tickets and cash was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury, authorities announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 min _FLATLINE-------- 15,707
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 min The Producer 312,960
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,612
" Ruse Up .. Ruse Up ... Ruse Unto Your Power ! " 25 min Ruse Up Ruse Up 9
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 31 min Shiver Me Clinton 123
Madam President 33 min Shiver Me Clinton 301
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr Jets Insider 5,977
jets talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr Jets Insider 13,520
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 10 hr Paris 561
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,100 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC