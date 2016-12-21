NY principal fired, in part, for tard...

NY principal fired, in part, for tardiness files late appeal

An ex-New York City principal who was fired in part because she was chronically late to work failed to file her appeal on time. Marcella Sills had 10 days after she was dismissed on Jan. 22 following an administrative trial to file her petition challenging the ruling.

