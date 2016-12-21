New Yorkers Aren't About to Snitch on...

New Yorkers Aren't About to Snitch on their Favorite Chopped Cheese Spot

Friday

In the wake of a Twitter furor over an $8 chopped cheese sold out of a Whole Foods cart emblazoned with the year "1492," DNAinfo New York was curious where our readers go for the real deal. The sandwich, which consists of ground beef, onions, melted cheese and condiments on a hero roll, was born in Harlem, but it's spread to most bodegas throughout the five boroughs, and like all things New York, people tend to be sure that their guy does it best.

