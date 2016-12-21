New York Taxi Mogul Must Surrender 46...

New York Taxi Mogul Must Surrender 46 Cabs

Evgeny Freidman, who owns some 830 taxi medallions in New York, would be arrested if he failed to properly surrender a portion of his taxis to a Chapter 7 trustee. Embattled New York taxi king Evgeny "Gene" Freidman would earn a ride to jail if he failed to comply with an order compelling him to surrender 46 of his taxicabs and medallions.

