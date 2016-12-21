New York charities give comfortable Christmas to families in need
The Anderson family - mom Olivia, son Rio, 13, daughter Sunrai, 2, and Phoenix, 6 - get coats and toys at the heartwarming event. It was a warm and happy Christmas for New Yorkers in need thanks to a helping hand from two major city charities.
