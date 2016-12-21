New Year's Eve rings in minimum wage hike for N.Y. workers
New Yorkers celebrate as New Year's Eve marks the first day minimum wage workers will see an increase in their pay. Workers making minimum wage had extra reason to celebrate as they rang in the New Year: Saturday was the first official day of their raise to $11 per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
