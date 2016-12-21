New Year's Eve Returns to America's Playground
While many out-of-towners choose to crowd themselves into Times Square, real New Yorkers know that Brooklyn is hottest place to spend the coolest night of the year. For the third consecutive year, Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams is partnering with the Alliance for Coney Island and a host of community partners, led by Council Member Mark Treyger, for a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve party along Coney Island's historic Riegelmann Boardwalk.
