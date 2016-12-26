Neighbor allegedly stabs deaf child and her father :0
A father and his deaf pre-teen daughter were stabbed and critically injured Monday morning by a neighbor inside their Manhattan apartment building, police sources and neighbors said. A man, who police described as emotionally disturbed, was inside 1 Haven Plaza in the East Village and ran downstairs to the 8th floor where he stabbed the dad and daughter after a dispute at around 8:30 a.m., sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|34 min
|Turnip
|38
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|37 min
|Paul Yanks
|5,943
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|1,209
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|492
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|1 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|23
|Check this out
|1 hr
|Tasha
|5
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Lei
|578
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|jimi-yank
|13,470
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC