Neighbor allegedly stabs deaf child and her father :0

9 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A father and his deaf pre-teen daughter were stabbed and critically injured Monday morning by a neighbor inside their Manhattan apartment building, police sources and neighbors said. A man, who police described as emotionally disturbed, was inside 1 Haven Plaza in the East Village and ran downstairs to the 8th floor where he stabbed the dad and daughter after a dispute at around 8:30 a.m., sources said.

