Murder suspect falsely accuses commissioner of excessive force
A gang member accused of killing one of Gov. Cuomo's top aides targeted the city Department of Correction commissioner with a bogus excessive-force claim - and it took the jails boss weeks to clear his name, The Post has learned. Tyshawn Crawford, who was being held at Rikers Island in the 2015 killing, took an opportunity to mess with Commissioner Joseph Ponte when Ponte toured the jail on Dec. 2. Crawford, 21, threw a fit when Ponte's security detail ordered him to step back to let the commish pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|4 min
|rainmaker2016
|15,703
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|10 min
|2 Dogs
|504
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|37 min
|Paul Yanks
|13,486
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|49 min
|Paul Yanks
|5,949
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|1 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|73
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|zoo zoo too
|12,950
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,602
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|smallballs
|580
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC