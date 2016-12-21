Mother Accused of Abducting Her Daughter Held Without Bail, Court Docs Say
A woman accused of taking her 3-year-old daughter despite not having parental custody has been ordered held in jail, court documents show. Candice Crump, 41, was charged with custodial interference Friday, two days after she took her daughter Latifah from Jamaica Hospital following a fight that led to the arrest of the girl's father, according to police.
