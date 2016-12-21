Meet the Dan Goldsteins Who Did Not C...

Meet the Dan Goldsteins Who Did Not Clash With Ivanka Trump on JetBlue

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Forward

A Brooklyn-based lawyer named Dan Goldstein yelled at Ivanka Trump and was kicked off a JetBlue flight this week. That didn't sit well with all the other Dan Goldsteins out there - or at least most of 'em.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 min SweLL GirL 16,889
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 min jimi-yank 334,659
jets talk back (Dec '07) 7 min jimi-yank 13,448
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 30 min jimi-yank 5,917
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 56 min Jennifer 564
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Princess Hey 15,693
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Aquarius-wy 312,900
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 8 hr Maude 447
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,210

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC