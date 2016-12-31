Massive fire consumes over 14 stores ...

Massive fire consumes over 14 stores in Queens, New York

11 hrs ago

Millions of gallons of water were no match for the relentless flames which consumed an entire block of businesses in a building that's withstood generations. "Born and raised here, this was our whole life, and we just watched the whole block burn down," a witness said.

