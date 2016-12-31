Massive fire consumes over 14 stores in Queens, New York
Millions of gallons of water were no match for the relentless flames which consumed an entire block of businesses in a building that's withstood generations. "Born and raised here, this was our whole life, and we just watched the whole block burn down," a witness said.
