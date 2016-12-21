Manhunt Underway in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Leg Shackles
A manhunt is underway in New York City after a prisoner -- still wearing a leg shackles -- escaped a downtown Manhattan hospital Thursday afternoon while in police custody. The NYPD said in a statement that Daniel Ortiz, 31, escaped from the Lenox Hill HealthPlex in Greenwich Village around 3:30 p.m. Police released a photo of Ortiz, and the following description: "Light complexion, approximately 5'6?, 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown curly hair, last seen wearing a dark colored pea coat, dark blue jeans, chocolate boots, no shirt, leg shackles, attached to one side, and tucked inside of his boot and possibly bleeding from the wrist.
