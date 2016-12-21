Lawyer for son guilty in mom's murder argues for lenient sentence
The lawyer for a man convicted of the murder of his mother argued to a Brooklyn judge on Monday to be lenient with his client's sentencing because he was high on synthetic marijuana at the time. Apollo Hernandez was found guilty for beating and slicing the throat of his mother Ruth Maceira five days before Christmas 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|12 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|444
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|29 min
|Sapience
|12,941
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Jennifer
|558
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,657
|How About That KARL PALOMINO .. Hey ?!
|2 hr
|Nonlib
|4
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,446
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC