Justice Dept. sues Barclays over mortgage-backed securities
The Justice Department on Thursday sued Barclays Bank PLC and several of its U.S. affiliates over the sale of risky mortgage-backed securities. The civil complaint, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, seeks to recover civil penalties for fraud from the British bank.
