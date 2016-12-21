Hurricane Sandy-Displaced Locals Among Those Hired by Build It Back Program
Tyrone Gooding was living at his aunt's house in Red Hook when Hurricane Sandy devastated his neighborhood in 2012. Through an unprecedented deal with labor unions, and as part of the city's commitment to hire local workers for post-Hurricane Sandy rebuilding, he began taking classes at a Workforce1 center in Coney Island.
