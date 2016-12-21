Hundreds evacuated after electrical fire in Manhattan subway
Passengers from a Bronx-bound B train came out from the tunnel and onto the platform at West 34 street after getting evacuated. More than 1,200 people had to be evacuated and several subway lines were closed down after an electrical fire broke out in Midtown on Christmas night, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|3 min
|Guinness Drinker
|13,461
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|5 min
|bruser
|16
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|9 min
|rainmaker2016
|16,900
|" Ruse Up .. Ruse Up ... Ruse Unto Your Power ! "
|18 min
|Slickwille
|5
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|24 min
|thebigbruiser hit...
|8,492
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|26 min
|Guess
|14
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Obamahatesallnonm...
|485
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|575
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC