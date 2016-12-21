Hundreds evacuated after electrical f...

Hundreds evacuated after electrical fire in Manhattan subway

Read more: New York Daily News

Passengers from a Bronx-bound B train came out from the tunnel and onto the platform at West 34 street after getting evacuated. More than 1,200 people had to be evacuated and several subway lines were closed down after an electrical fire broke out in Midtown on Christmas night, authorities said.

