Family Blames Faulty NYPD Holsters for Death of Bodega Worker

The family of a bodega worker shot dead by a man who grabbed a police officer's gun outside the shop is seeking $20 million from the city, claiming a faulty gun holster was to blame for his death, according to the family's lawyer. Wali Camara, a 49-year-old Malian immigrant, was fatally shot by Efrain Guzman, 30, who grabbed a police officer's gun outside of N&A Foods on East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue in The Bronx on Aug. 9, according to police.

