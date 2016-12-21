Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive green lights
A New York City Uber driver is boasting that he drove through 240 green traffic lights before hitting a red light. Noah Forman says he achieved the feat during a 27-minute drive through Manhattan at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 6. It's the second time that Forman has attempted catching consecutive green lights.
