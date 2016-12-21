Driver boasts cruising through 240 co...

Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive green lights

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A New York City Uber driver is boasting that he drove through 240 green traffic lights before hitting a red light. Noah Forman says he achieved the feat during a 27-minute drive through Manhattan at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 6. It's the second time that Forman has attempted catching consecutive green lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 min Truth is might 312,947
News Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive ... 1 hr andet1987 5
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 1 hr huntcoyotes 121
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr ffffffff 62,607
HILLARY will be THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Dec '14) 2 hr Bigsarg1sg 13,897
Madam President 2 hr Theres Always Trump 299
NEW YORK - Shoal Lake advertising POOPING CONTE... 2 hr Chug Norris - Native 2
jets talk back (Dec '07) 5 hr Paul Yanks 13,517
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Paris 561
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 6 hr Paul Yanks 5,974
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 8 hr Fester Bestertest... 587
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,030 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,026

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC