Deadly shooting after baby shower sparked by families' feud
A gunman fired into the lobby of a Brooklyn catering hall early Saturday, killing a man who had just attended a baby shower. Police say the death of 39-year-old Hilario Paulino Cortez-Vidals marked a violent escalation in what police say is a longstanding feud between two families.
