De Blasio, New Yorkers kick off Chanukah under big menorah in NYC
New Yorkers kicked off the start of Chanukah under a massive golden menorah and the sound of rocking guitars at Grand Army Plaza near Prospect Park on Saturday night. People came from as close as Midwood and as far away as Australia to enjoy dancing and hot latkes as the festival of lights began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|9 min
|Dumb ass white trash
|12,947
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|42 min
|The Last Warrior ...
|8
|George Micheal
|43 min
|Guest
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ThreeKnives
|62,606
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|20,262
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|pdq
|499
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,896
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Republican Earl
|573
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC