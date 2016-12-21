Crooks steal furs from Manhattan store after smashing glass door

A trio of crooks smashed their way into the swanky Dennis Basso Boutique on the Upper East Side and sacked the place early Christmas Eve, stealing furs and other items, police said. A video released to ABC Channel 7 shows one bandit throwing a rock - a cobblestone, police said Monday - to break the plate-glass front door of the boutique's Madison Ave. location near E. 69th St. at about 4:10 a.m. Saturday.

