Court officer clear of charges in fatal Dunkin' Donuts shooting
An off-duty court officer who shot and killed a man trying to rob him at gunpoint outside a Queens Dunkin' Donuts was justified in his use of deadly force, officials said Thursday. Ian Caine, 50, will not face any charges in the September shooting death of Kadeem Trotter, said Queens DA Richard Brown.
