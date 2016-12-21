Cops search for Queens thief responsi...

Cops search for Queens thief responsible for multiple bank heists

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The suspect is being sought by the NYPD for a string of bank robberies in Queens that may have started on Sept. 30. The man last struck a Chase bank branch on 48th St. near 54th Ave. in Maspeth Tuesday just before 2:45 p.m., making off with $5,000, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 9 min Troll Hunters 104
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Babez7002 62,606
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 40 min jimi-yank 334,673
jets talk back (Dec '07) 42 min jimi-yank 13,503
BLACK LIVES DON'T MATTER to BLACKS ! 1 hr Long Island Liberal 8
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 1,271
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 1 hr Guinness Drinker 20,276
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Guinness Drinker 544
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr John-K 312,935
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 5 hr Fonebone is Watch... 584
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,932 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC