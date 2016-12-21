Cops search for Queens thief responsible for multiple bank heists
The suspect is being sought by the NYPD for a string of bank robberies in Queens that may have started on Sept. 30. The man last struck a Chase bank branch on 48th St. near 54th Ave. in Maspeth Tuesday just before 2:45 p.m., making off with $5,000, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|9 min
|Troll Hunters
|104
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|40 min
|jimi-yank
|334,673
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|42 min
|jimi-yank
|13,503
|BLACK LIVES DON'T MATTER to BLACKS !
|1 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|8
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|1,271
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|20,276
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|544
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|312,935
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Fonebone is Watch...
|584
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC