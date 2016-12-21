Cops hunt woman who may have been dri...

Cops hunt woman who may have been driving car that killed pop

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

Mourners line up to attend a funeral for Jean Paul Guerrero, aka DJ Jinx Paul, at the R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home in Washington Heights. As a popular DJ was buried in a private ceremony Saturday, cops were looking for a woman who may have been driving the car that killed him, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to go? (Jun '15) 9 min Dumb ass white trash 12,947
RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON ! 42 min The Last Warrior ... 8
George Micheal 44 min Guest 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr ThreeKnives 62,606
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 2 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 20,262
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr pdq 499
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr Princess Hey 16,896
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 5 hr Republican Earl 573
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC