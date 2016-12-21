Christmas & Sunday Morning Bells by O...

Christmas & Sunday Morning Bells by Oscar Hijuelos

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NYCReligion.info

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love, wrote on faith on the Upper West Side and West Harlem during the 1950s and 1960s. If you live somewhere between 100th and 125th Streets on the West Side of Manhattan and you happen to open your window at about 11 o'clock on a Sunday morning, you will hear the clarion of churches ringing out the hour of the High Mass; you will hear the great bells of St. John's Cathedral and of the high-spired tower that is Riverside Church; the Catholic churches of the Ascension; of Notre Dame and of the little church of Corpus Christi, calling people to their services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NYCReligion.info.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 36 min Maude 500
George Micheal 45 min Five Seven 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Aquarius-wy 312,909
RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON ! 1 hr Old Tranny Micheal 11
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr don t drink the k... 62,607
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Jennifer 574
Time to go? (Jun '15) 4 hr ThomasA 12,948
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,031

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC