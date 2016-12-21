Christmas & Sunday Morning Bells by Oscar Hijuelos

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love, wrote on faith on the Upper West Side and West Harlem during the 1950s and 1960s. If you live somewhere between 100th and 125th Streets on the West Side of Manhattan and you happen to open your window at about 11 o'clock on a Sunday morning, you will hear the clarion of churches ringing out the hour of the High Mass; you will hear the great bells of St. John's Cathedral and of the high-spired tower that is Riverside Church; the Catholic churches of the Ascension; of Notre Dame and of the little church of Corpus Christi, calling people to their services.

