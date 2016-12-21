Bronx parents open up about daughters killed by radiator steam

A homeless couple whose two daughters were killed when a faulty radiator spewed scalding steam into a room of a Bronx apartment where they were staying broke their silence Monday as they prepared to bury their girls. "We are touched by the outpouring of love and support from literally Maine to New York and around the country," heartbroken parents Danielle and Peter Ambrose said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.