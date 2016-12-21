Boro Park Jews Still Back Donald Trum...

Boro Park Jews Still Back Donald Trump Despite Post-Election Anti-Semitism

Since Donald Trump's election, Jews in New York have been the targets of more than half the city's hate crimes, from Williamsburg and Brooklyn Heights to the New School in Manhattan; and all this, amid the sharp spike in reports of anti-Semitic vandalism and hate speech nationally. Yet in the heavily Orthodox neighborhood of Borough Park, Brooklyn, where residents gave Trump 69% of their votes , few seem alarmed by the onslaught of hatred that has accompanied the ascent of the man they supported.

